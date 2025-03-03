Haryana Police arrest one accused in murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, ANI reported.

Advertisement

In her late 20s, Narwal lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak. Her body, which was found in a suitcase in Rohtak district on Saturday, bore some injury marks, police said.

The Haryana Police on Sunday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Meanwhile, the family of Narwal refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested. They also alleged that some leaders in the Congress party envied her political rise quickly.

A board of doctors in Rohtak conducted a postmortem of the body, the official said.

Haryana Congress leaders described Narwal as an active and dedicated party worker who also participated in Rahul Gandhi's earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra. They said she was pursuing a law degree and had been associated with the party for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Narwal's family said they would not cremate her till the killers were arrested.

Latching on to her comment, Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij said Narwal's mother's allegations are "serious."

"To move ahead, push others behind, this is Congress' old culture," Vij told reporters in Ambala when asked about the murder.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday said he spoke to Rohtak's superintendent of police regarding the murder case, adding that police and the government should ensure speedy justice for the victim's family.

According to a statement, Hooda spoke to the victim's family and offered his condolences. He said he and the entire Congress party will fight for justice for the victim.

"The culprit should be identified and punished as per law. The Congress party stands with Himani's family in this hour of grief," Hooda said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who was Himani Narwal? Congress worker who gained fame during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader and party MLA from Rohtak B B Batra said Narwal was a "very good and active" worker of the party. She used to participate in various programmes of the party, Batra added.

"Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said.