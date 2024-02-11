 Farmers' protest: Police impose Section 144 in Panchkula, ban on march pasts, tractor trolleys | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ News / India/  Farmers' protest: Police impose Section 144 in Panchkula, ban on march pasts, tractor trolleys
Back Back

Farmers' protest: Police impose Section 144 in Panchkula, ban on march pasts, tractor trolleys

 Livemint

Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Panchkula; ban on processions, demonstrations, and carrying weapons

Gurugram: A wholesale vegetable market during vegetable traders' statewide strike in protest against the Haryana government, in Gurugram, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_10_2024_000132B) (PTI)Premium
Gurugram: A wholesale vegetable market during vegetable traders' statewide strike in protest against the Haryana government, in Gurugram, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_10_2024_000132B) (PTI)

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has imposed Section 144 in Panchkula when farmers are scheduled to march to Delhi to press for a host of demands.

As reported by ANI citing Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap, “Section 144 has been imposed in Haryana's Panchkula. A ban was imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods or weapons."

Also Read: Farmers protest LIVE updates

Furthermore, Haryana has also suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in several districts till February 13.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended. Additionally, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts—Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa—from 6 am on February 11 until 11:59 pm on February 13.

Also Read: Farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest: Iron nails, cement barricades await demonstration in Haryana | Top 10 updates

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Ludhiana announced on Saturday that they will not join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers face manhandling during the march.

As reported by PTI, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Saturday that the Centre has invited them for a meeting to discuss their demands on February 12. Three Union ministers—Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai—will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Chandigarh, a day before the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Pandher also shared the letter inviting them to hold the talks in Chandigarh.

Similarly, passengers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh have been advised to use alternative routes via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, and Ramgarh, according to the police.

At the Shambhu border, the road on the Ghaggar flyover has been closed to traffic, with police deploying cemented barricades to block the road.

Police have also stockpiled concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades, and other items at the Shambhu border in Ambala to prevent protesters from marching toward the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App