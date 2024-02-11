Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has imposed Section 144 in Panchkula when farmers are scheduled to march to Delhi to press for a host of demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI citing Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap, "Section 144 has been imposed in Haryana's Panchkula. A ban was imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods or weapons."

Furthermore, Haryana has also suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in several districts till February 13.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended. Additionally, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts—Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa—from 6 am on February 11 until 11:59 pm on February 13.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Ludhiana announced on Saturday that they will not join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers face manhandling during the march.

As reported by PTI, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Saturday that the Centre has invited them for a meeting to discuss their demands on February 12. Three Union ministers—Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai—will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Chandigarh, a day before the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Pandher also shared the letter inviting them to hold the talks in Chandigarh.

Similarly, passengers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh have been advised to use alternative routes via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, and Ramgarh, according to the police.

At the Shambhu border, the road on the Ghaggar flyover has been closed to traffic, with police deploying cemented barricades to block the road.

Police have also stockpiled concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades, and other items at the Shambhu border in Ambala to prevent protesters from marching toward the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

