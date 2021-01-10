Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers’ march to Karnal

Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers’ march to Karnal1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 02:39 PM IST
The farmers were marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where CM Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat'
Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat'.
Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister's visit to the village where he will speak to people to highlight the “benefits" of the Centre's three farm laws.
Yediyurappa meets home minister Amit Shah to discuss state's political scenario2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
As farmers ransack venue, Haryana CM's 'kisan mahapanchayat' gets cancelled1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
89 sites finalised to roll out Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi: Satyendar Jain1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Companies examine Capitol riot for security lessons2 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the 'kisan mahapanchayat'.
Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla village.
Police have put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.