Home >News >India >Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers’ march to Karnal
Police in Kaimla village where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will hold 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Sunday

Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers’ march to Karnal

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST PTI

The farmers were marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where CM Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat'

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat'.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister's visit to the village where he will speak to people to highlight the “benefits" of the Centre's three farm laws.

Farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the 'kisan mahapanchayat'.

Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla village.

Police have put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

