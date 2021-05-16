Haryana CM inaugurates jumbo 500-bed Covid care centre in Panipat

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID Care hospital near Panipat. The temporary COVID Hospital - Guru Tegh Bahadur Sanjivani COVID Hospital - has been built with the aid of Indian Oil . The company will be supplying gaseous oxygen to the facility.

The official statement said, This hospital has been constructed by Haryana Government with the support of Indian Oil. Indian Oil Corporation Limited will be supplying gaseous oxygen for the same. The temporary COVID Hospital near the refinery in Panipat has been named Guru Tegh Bahadur Sanjivani COVID Hospital.

The hospital will cater to patients from nearby districts such as Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat etc, after getting the referral from respective District Civil Hospital. Over 275 healthcare professionals will be manning this hospital including Government doctors, doctors on internship, nurses and nursing students.

The hospital is equipped with a dedicated gaseous oxygen pipeline of 15 MT / per day maximum capacity installed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex. Indian Oil Corporation Limited has also arranged for stay of healthcare personnel who will work in this hospital in nearby hotels for a period of six months.

Pradhan congratulated Indian Oil and Haryana Government for completing this project in such a short period. He said, "The Government is taking relentless efforts to fight against the second surge of COVID 19 and save lives."

About the contribution of petroleum and steel sector towards India’s fight against the pandemic, the minister said, "These two sectors together are supplying major part of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) national requirement on a daily basis."

"Procurement of oxygen concentrators and cryogenic containers, filling of cylinders at refineries and providing logistics support for transport of Liquid Oxygen," he added.

Meanwhile, Manohar Lal said that the Government has taken a number of steps to fight the second wave of Covid-19 which has spread very fast. He said, "Oxygen availability was a major constraint in the treatment of large number of people suffering from the disease. The setting up of Covid hospitals near the Oxygen producing centres, like refinery and steel plants, is going to mitigate the problem."

He further addedt, "A 500 bed centre has been inaugurated in Hissar near the Steel plant. Along with this one near Refinery, the Government’s efforts will get boost and people will get relief."

The Chief Minister congratulated various state departments and Indian Oil for operationalizing the hospital in such a short time. The job of building this hospital started on 29 April which went on a war footing basis.

State Health Minister Shri Anil Vij and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia was also present at the event.

