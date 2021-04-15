Haryana, Punjab cancel class 10 board, postpone class 12 exams

NEW DELHI: The state governments of Haryana and Punjab Thursday decided to cancel Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 exams amid rising coronavirus cases.

Both the states said the class 10 results will be announced based on internal assessment, but state authorities will review the covid situation before announcing the Class 12 board exam dates afresh.

The directorate of information, public relations and languages department in Haryana announced that like CBSE they will announce the class 10 board results based on internal assessment. The board of secondary education, Haryana (BSEH) was supposed to hold class 10 board exams between 22 April to 15 May, and class 12 board exams in the state were to be held from 20 April to 17 May.

The chief minister’s office in Punjab announced that amid continuing surge of covid-19 cases, the chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has announced that “all class 5, 8 and 10 students be promoted to next class, without taking any examination".

The Punjab CMO said decision on class 12 state board exam “will be taken later based on the emerging situation".

On Wednesday bringing relief to 3.5 million students and their families, the union government postponed the class 12 board exam under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and cancelled the class 10 CBSE board exams. The decision was taken amid a growing demand from parents, states and political parties to reschedule or adopt an alternative to offline board exam, amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

The Union government will hold a review meeting on 1 June to decide on the future exam dates for class 12 board exams and the CBSE board will give a 15 days’ notice before the new exam dates. For class 10 students, result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the CBSE.

