Haryana, Punjab cancel class 10 board, postpone class 12 exams

The directorate of information, public relations and languages department in Haryana announced that like CBSE they will announce the class 10 board results based on internal assessment. The board of secondary education, Haryana (BSEH) was supposed to hold class 10 board exams between 22 April to 15 May, and class 12 board exams in the state were to be held from 20 April to 17 May.

