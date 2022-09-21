Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi & UP sign pact for passenger vehicle movement

Inter-state road/linkages connectivity among National Capital Region states, road safety and possibilities of CNG/Electric buses in the region were also discussed
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Haryana, NCT-Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday signed the Status of Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement, Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage, (CRCTA).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Haryana, NCT-Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday signed the Status of Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement, Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage, (CRCTA).
Inter-state road/linkages connectivity among National Capital Region (NCR) states, road safety and possibilities of CNG/Electric buses in the region were also discussed during the Commissioner of Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of NCR (CoTS) meeting.
Inter-state road/linkages connectivity among National Capital Region (NCR) states, road safety and possibilities of CNG/Electric buses in the region were also discussed during the Commissioner of Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of NCR (CoTS) meeting.
“The NCR states had taken necessary actions regarding issuing notification enabling all motor cabs/taxis/auto rickshaws, educational institution vehicles and stage carriage buses of state transport undertakings of NCR participating states to ply within NCR without any such fee/tax or any such tax called by any other name, once the taxes are paid in the one NCR state by such vehicles when registered in NCR and countersigned by other NCR participating states, under CRCTA," read a statement from the ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The NCR states had taken necessary actions regarding issuing notification enabling all motor cabs/taxis/auto rickshaws, educational institution vehicles and stage carriage buses of state transport undertakings of NCR participating states to ply within NCR without any such fee/tax or any such tax called by any other name, once the taxes are paid in the one NCR state by such vehicles when registered in NCR and countersigned by other NCR participating states, under CRCTA," read a statement from the ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting also discussed ensuring operational vehicle location tracking devices and speed governors in all such vehicles under CRCTA. There is also a need to work towards formulating and harmonizing the rules for motor vehicle aggregators for NCR in the spirit of motor vehicle aggregators guidelines-2020 of MoRTH.
The meeting also discussed ensuring operational vehicle location tracking devices and speed governors in all such vehicles under CRCTA. There is also a need to work towards formulating and harmonizing the rules for motor vehicle aggregators for NCR in the spirit of motor vehicle aggregators guidelines-2020 of MoRTH.
The proposal of GNCT Delhi to allow only buses running on CNG or environment friendly fuel was also deliberated and the NCR states were requested to explore the possibilities of getting their diesel buses converted to CNG or replace them with EVs.
The proposal of GNCT Delhi to allow only buses running on CNG or environment friendly fuel was also deliberated and the NCR states were requested to explore the possibilities of getting their diesel buses converted to CNG or replace them with EVs.
The other issues discussed and reviewed during the meeting include Kalindi bypass road, elevated road along Shahdara drain-alignment, bridge over Yamuna, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and upgrading Gwal Pahari Mandi Gadaipur-Jaunpur road.
The other issues discussed and reviewed during the meeting include Kalindi bypass road, elevated road along Shahdara drain-alignment, bridge over Yamuna, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and upgrading Gwal Pahari Mandi Gadaipur-Jaunpur road.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting also focused on road safety issues. NCR states were requested to compile data on the black spots in the region along with locations of PTZ cameras, emergency trauma care centres along MDR, National Highways, State Highways and Expressways in NCR.
The meeting also focused on road safety issues. NCR states were requested to compile data on the black spots in the region along with locations of PTZ cameras, emergency trauma care centres along MDR, National Highways, State Highways and Expressways in NCR.