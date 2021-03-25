Haryana records 1,053 new COVID cases in 24 hours, highest in months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With 1,053 new coronavirus cases logged today in Haryana, the state witnessed the highest single-day spike in more than three months. The 1,053 new infections include 256 in Gurgaon, 101 in Karnal and 116 in Panchkula, taking the tally to 2,83,622, the bulletin said. The state had reported 1,065 infections on December 11.

With 1,053 new coronavirus cases logged today in Haryana, the state witnessed the highest single-day spike in more than three months. The 1,053 new infections include 256 in Gurgaon, 101 in Karnal and 116 in Panchkula, taking the tally to 2,83,622, the bulletin said. The state had reported 1,065 infections on December 11.

Currently, the active number of cases in the state stands at 7,229, while the recovery rate rose to 96.35%, according to a bulletin.

Meanwhile, Haryana is the latest state to ban Holi festivities outside houses. "In the light of the COVID-19 situation, public celebration of Holi will not be allowed in the state," stated Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many cities and states including Delhi, Mumbai have barred Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 in fearing an explosion of Covid-19 cases due to large social gatherings. The Union Health Ministry has asked states to consider imposing local restrictions in wake of upcoming festivals and possible social gatherings to curb the spread of virus.

According to the health ministry, ten states---Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases

"India's total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35% of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}