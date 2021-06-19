OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana records 170 new Covid-19 cases, 33 fatalities in a single day

Chandigarh: Haryana on Saturday reported 170 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,67,217 and the death toll to 9,216.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include five from Panipat, four each from Hisar and Sirsa districts, among other places.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Meanwhile, Jind reported 29 new cases, while 18 cases were from Palwal.

The total active cases in the state stand at 2,677. The total recoveries so far have reached 7,55,324. The state's recovery rate is 98.45 percent.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.91 per cent, the bulletin said. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout