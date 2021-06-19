Haryana records 170 new Covid-19 cases, 33 fatalities in a single day

Haryana records 170 new Covid-19 cases, 33 fatalities in a single day1 min read . 09:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: Haryana on Saturday reported 170 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,67,217 and the death toll to 9,216.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include five from Panipat, four each from Hisar and Sirsa districts, among other places.
Meanwhile, Jind reported 29 new cases, while 18 cases were from Palwal.
The total active cases in the state stand at 2,677. The total recoveries so far have reached 7,55,324. The state's recovery rate is 98.45 percent.
The cumulative positivity rate is 7.91 per cent, the bulletin said.
