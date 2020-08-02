CHANDIGARH : Five more people died due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday, taking the state's toll to 433, while 761 fresh infections pushed the case count to 36,519, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from Sirsa, and one each from Sonipat, Karnal and Ambala, the department's daily bulletin stated.

Faridabad reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 172, followed by 79 in Gurgaon, 75 in Ambala, 65 in Rohtak, 60 in Sonipat, 51 in Panchkula, 50 in Kurukshetra, and 40 in Rewari, it said.

The worst-hit districts of Gurgaon and Faridabad together account for 258 deaths and 18,261 cases in the state.

Currently, there are 6,396 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, while 29,690 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate stood at 81.30 per cent on Sunday and the doubling rate of infections was 25 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

