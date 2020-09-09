Haryana records highest-ever spike of 2,294 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

HARYANA : Haryana reported the biggest single-day jump of 2,294 fresh COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state's case count to 83,353 and toll to 882, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Haryana's previous record single-day spike of 2,289 cases and 25 deaths was reported on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Haryana's previous record single-day spike of 2,289 cases and 25 deaths was reported on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Of the 28 deaths on Wednesday, four each were reported from Karnal and Hisar, three each were from Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Ambala, two each from Panchkula and Faridabad, and one each from Kaithal, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Panipat and Rohtak districts.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Faridabad (287), Gurgaon (280), Kurukshetra (235), Ambala (180), Karnal (160), Yamunanagar (150) and Panchkula (143).

Currently, there are 17,328 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, while 65,143 people have been discharged after recovery.

On Wednesday, the state's recovery rate stood at 78.15%, case fatality rate at 1.06%, while the doubling rate of infections was 30 days.

