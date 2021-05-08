The state of Haryana has reported a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 155 deaths in a span of 24 hours. A total of 14,667 fresh cases have been reported in 24 hours.

The death toll in the state has reached 5,454, the cumulative infections in the state have reached 6,02,349.

The health department has revealed that the latest deaths include 19 from Jind, 16 each from Hisar and Panipat, 15 from Bhiwani and 10 each from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala and Kaithal districts.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (3,441), Faridabad (1,713), Sonipat (995), Hisar (1,465), Bhiwani (717), Sirsa (684) and Mahendragarh (648).

The number of active cases in the state is 1,16,109, as per the bulletin.

The COVID positivity rate Saturday was 27.59 percent, while the cumulative positivity rate was 7.74 percent.

As many as 4,80,786 patients have so far recovered. The recovery rate is 79.82, the bulletin stated.

