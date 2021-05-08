Haryana registers 14,667 new Covid-19 cases, 155 deaths in 24 hrs

Haryana registers 14,667 new Covid-19 cases, 155 deaths in 24 hrs1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (3,441), Faridabad (1,713), Sonipat (995), Hisar (1,465), Bhiwani (717), Sirsa (684)
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (3,441), Faridabad (1,713), Sonipat (995), Hisar (1,465), Bhiwani (717), Sirsa (684)
The state of Haryana has reported a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 155 deaths in a span of 24 hours. A total of 14,667 fresh cases have been reported in 24 hours.
The state of Haryana has reported a sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 155 deaths in a span of 24 hours. A total of 14,667 fresh cases have been reported in 24 hours.
The death toll in the state has reached 5,454, the cumulative infections in the state have reached 6,02,349.
The death toll in the state has reached 5,454, the cumulative infections in the state have reached 6,02,349.
The health department has revealed that the latest deaths include 19 from Jind, 16 each from Hisar and Panipat, 15 from Bhiwani and 10 each from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala and Kaithal districts.
Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (3,441), Faridabad (1,713), Sonipat (995), Hisar (1,465), Bhiwani (717), Sirsa (684) and Mahendragarh (648).
The number of active cases in the state is 1,16,109, as per the bulletin.
The COVID positivity rate Saturday was 27.59 percent, while the cumulative positivity rate was 7.74 percent.
As many as 4,80,786 patients have so far recovered. The recovery rate is 79.82, the bulletin stated.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!