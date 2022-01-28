Haryana relaxes Covid rules for multiplexes, schools, colleges. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Relaxing the Covid norms, the government of Haryana has allowed cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent seating capacity in view of declining cases in the state. All universities, colleges, and schools for Classes 10 to 12, and coaching or training institutes, both government and private, have also been allowed to open from February 1, the state government said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms," the latest order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.

Like other states of the country, Haryana has also seen a decline in Covid cases in the past few days, prompting authorities to relax Covid-related norms in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Jan 10, the Haryana government had decided to shut down all schools and colleges till January 26 in the wake of a surge in Omicron cases. A week before that, the state government had decided to close all the cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in Covid-hit districts.

The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

The state today reported 4,630 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took its overall tally to 9,37,606. Total 19 more fatalities were reported in the state, pushing the total deaths to 10,256, the health department data shows. Among the districts in Haryana, Gurgaon remains the worst-hit with 1,545 fresh cases, followed by Faridabad 407, Sonipat 246 and Panchkula 359. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

