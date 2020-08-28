Subscribe
Home >News >India >Haryana reports 1,298 new cases, 15 new Covid-19 deaths
Jammu: A medic collects swab sample from a ITBP jawan for COVID-19 test, at Raghunath Bazaar in Jammu, Friday, Aug 28, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI28-08-2020_000071B)

Haryana reports 1,298 new cases, 15 new Covid-19 deaths

1 min read . 09:16 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus caseload in Haryana now stands at 60,596 while the number of active cases are at 10,225
  • 49,710 have been discharged after recovering from the disease while total death toll is at 661

CHANDIGARH : The COVID-19 tally in Haryana rose to 60,596 on Friday after 1,298 fresh cases were detected, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 661, according to the health department's bulletin.

Three deaths were reported from Karnal, two each from Panchkula, Panipat and Rewari, and one each from Faridabad, Rohtak, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Fatehabad, it said.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Gurgaon (126), Faridabad (115), Hisar (110), Sonipat and Karnal (100 each), Yamunanagar (81), Kurukshetra (76) and Panchkula (56), the bulletin said.

At present, there are 10,225 active cases in the state, while 49,710 have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, some officials working in the Haryana Civil Secretariat have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the state government has decided to restrict the entry of all visitors in the Haryana Civil Secretariat except government officers/officials residing in tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali) till further orders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.