CHANDIGARH : Haryana on Sunday reported four COVID-19 deaths -- three of them from worst-hit Faridabad district -- as the state recorded its highest single-day jump in cases at 496, of which 230 were from Gurgaon alone.

With three more deaths, Faridabad district has reported a total of 13 COVID fatalities. One death was reported from Panipat, taking the total number of fatalities in the district to four, according to the state health department's evening bulletin.

Haryana now has a total of 28 coronavirus deaths.

With fresh infections, cumulative cases in the state rose to 4,448.

Worst-hit Gurgaon district's cumulative coronavirus cases on Sunday evening stood at 1,922, of which 1,467 were active ones.

Other districts from where fresh cases were reported included Sonipat (73), Faridabad (56), Rohtak and Narnaul (25 each), Nuh (17), Bhiwani (15), Panipat (11), Karnal (8), Ambala (7), Palwal, Panchkula and Fatehabad (5 each), Hisar (4), Rewari (3), Jhajjar (2) and Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Jind one each.

Asked about the spurt in cases during the past week, Health Minister Anil Vij said these cases either have a travel or contact history.

Replying to a question, Vij told reporters there is no community spread of the disease in any of the Haryana districts.

Haryana had on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases so far at 355.

On Friday, Haryana had reported 316 fresh cases while a day earlier it had reported 327 cases. The state had recorded 302 cases on Wednesday and 296 on Tuesday.

The total active COVID-19 patients in the state now were 2,946 while 1,474 patients have recovered, as per the bulletin.

