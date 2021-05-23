Chandigarh: The total number of black fungus cases in Haryana rose to 421 on Sunday, with the maximum 149 cases reported from Gurgaon district, state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

He said the state government has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B, used in treating black fungus, from the central government.

The health minister said there are 1,250 vials of Amphotericin-B injection available for the treatment of patients presently.

He said 421 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state so far and are being given treatment in various hospitals of the state.

The highest 149 cases of black fungus are from Gurgaon, a statement quoting him said.

He said 88 cases of black fungus have been reported from Hisar, 50 from Faridabad, 26 from Rohtak, 25 from Sirsa, 17 from Karnal, 15 from Panipat and 11 from Ambala.

Vij said 20 beds each have been reserved for treating the disease in all the medical colleges of the state, where patients from all the districts are being referred.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is a fungal infection that affects the nose, eyes, sinuses among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

Amid rising numbers of black fungus or mucormycosis cases in the state,the minister had recently chaired a meeting with senior officials regarding management of the disease.

Black fungus was declared a notified disease in the state last week. The doctors will now have to report such cases to the chief medical officer (CMO) concerned.

The statement quoting Vij said a team of doctors from PGIMS hospital in Rohtak has also been constituted to maintain a record of all treatments that are being given, what protocols are put in place and related activities for COVID patients for the reference of future generations.

"At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, no one had any clue what this virus was all about. No one knew from where masks, PPE kits will be made and arranged in such big numbers, what precautions and what medicines can be used for treating it.

"However, after fighting the virus, people learnt about the preventive measures for it and now we are documenting every detail which will benefit the future generations," the statement quoting him said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.