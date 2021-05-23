Haryana reports 421 cases of black fungus so far; Gurgaon sees 149 cases

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid rising numbers of black fungus or mucormycosis cases in the state,the minister had recently chaired a meeting with senior officials regarding management of the disease.
Black fungus was declared a notified disease in the state last week. The doctors will now have to report such cases to the chief medical officer (CMO) concerned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The statement quoting Vij said a team of doctors from PGIMS hospital in Rohtak has also been constituted to maintain a record of all treatments that are being given, what protocols are put in place and related activities for COVID patients for the reference of future generations.
"At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, no one had any clue what this virus was all about. No one knew from where masks, PPE kits will be made and arranged in such big numbers, what precautions and what medicines can be used for treating it.
"However, after fighting the virus, people learnt about the preventive measures for it and now we are documenting every detail which will benefit the future generations," the statement quoting him said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!