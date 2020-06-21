Haryana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, case count surpasses 10k

CHANDIGARH : Five coronavirus deaths were reported from Haryana on Saturday, all from the worst-affected Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, while the virus count rose to 10,223 with 480 fresh cases, according to a state government bulletin.

Gurgaon reported four deaths and Faridabad district one, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Gurgaon reported four deaths and Faridabad district one, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), now have 59 and 52 COVID-19 fatalities, respectively, according to it.

The total fatalities in the state rose to 149. The state has 4,946 active novel coronavirus cases after 5,128 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals.

Among the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported 171; Faridabad 97; Sonipat 71; Jhajjar and Ambala six each; Nuh four; Palwal 10; Panchkula and Yamunanagar 13 each; Karnal 21; Bhiwani 20; Rohtak 23; Hisar 15; Jind, Kaithal and Kurukshetra three each; and Fatehabad one.