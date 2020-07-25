Haryana reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths; tally crosses 30,000-mark

CHANDIGARH : Haryana reported seven more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking their number to 389 as 783 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state over the 30,000-mark.

While the worst-hit district in the National Capital Region, Faridabad, reported three fatalities, one death each was registered in Sonipat, Rohtak, Ambala and Jind districts.

While the worst-hit district in the National Capital Region, Faridabad, reported three fatalities, one death each was registered in Sonipat, Rohtak, Ambala and Jind districts.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana climbed to 30,538.

The districts that reported fresh cases include Faridabad (198), Gurgaon (98), Rewari (125), Palwal (56), Sonipat and Panipat (50 each), Hisar (48), Panchkula (23), Jhajjar (18) and Rohtak (15), a Health department bulletin said.

During the past week, Haryana has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases, with most of them from districts falling in the NCR.

On July 17, Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 795 cases, while 724 cases were added on July 22, 789 on July 23 and 780 on July 24.

There are 6,495 active cases in the state, while 23,654 patients have been discharged after recovery so far, the bulletin said.

The state's recovery rate on Saturday was at 77.46 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 23 days.

