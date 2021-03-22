Haryana reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 3,101, while its infection tally rose to 2,80,693 with 865 new cases, a health department bulletin said.

A fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Karnal and Gurgaon, it showed.

The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent, as per the bulletin.

