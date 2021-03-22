Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haryana reports 865 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

Haryana reports 865 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19
1 min read . 09:47 PM IST PTI

  • The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78)
  • The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent, as per the bulletin

Haryana reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 3,101, while its infection tally rose to 2,80,693 with 865 new cases, a health department bulletin said.

Haryana reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 3,101, while its infection tally rose to 2,80,693 with 865 new cases, a health department bulletin said.

A fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Karnal and Gurgaon, it showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Karnal and Gurgaon, it showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent, as per the bulletin. 

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.