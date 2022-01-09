Reporting another major increase in Covid-19 cases, Haryana on Sunday registered 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin.

However, no new fatalities were seen in the state, due to which, the cumulative death toll remained 10,072. The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,94,151.

The state also reported 13 fresh cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the tally of the new strain in the state rose to 136. Out of this, 25 are active while the rest have been discharged.

Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.42%, the bulletin said.

In addition to the worst-hit Gurugram, Faridabad (878), Sonipat (146), Panchkula (418), Ambala (420), Karnal (181) and Rohtak (158) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The total active cases in the state was 18,298 while the overall recoveries were 7,65,758.

The state had recorded 3,541 fresh Covid-19 cases the day before.

Meanwhile, in view of a spike in cases during the past nearly fortnight, health minister Anil Vij on Sunday urged the people to strictly follow all Covid-related guidelines including wearing of masks and following social distancing norms.

"No mask no service" policy will be strictly followed in the state, he said.

He also said the state's second genome sequencing laboratory will be set up in Panchkula, with another one having come up in Rohtak recently.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had recently emphasised on the need to have a "unified strategy" in Delhi-NCR region to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, especially for the Omicron variant.

Keeping in view the close-knit urban structure of the NCR region, the Home Secretary emphasized that it is necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR region to come together to tackle the virus.

The home secretary also stressed that the health infrastructure in all the districts of Delhi-NCR should be immediately strengthened to deal with any enhanced requirement.

