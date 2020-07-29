CHANDIGARH : Haryana reported seven more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 413 as 755 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 33,631.

Two fatalities each were registered in Faridabad and Panipat districts and one death each was reported in Gurgaon, Sonipat and Rohtak, the Health department's daily bulletin said.

Faridabad and Gurgaon districts have so far reported 129 and 122 deaths respectively. The two districts together account for 17,207 cases, which is more than half of the caseload in the state.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (198), Gurgaon (91), Ambala (75), Panchkula (46), Jind (43), Panipat (38), Rewari (32), Karnal and Rohtak (35 each), the bulletin stated.

During the past two weeks, Haryana has witnessed a sharp increase in cases, with most of them from districts falling in the National Capital Region.

The number of active cases is 6,798, while 26,420 patients have been discharged after recovery, it said.

The state's recovery rate on Wednesday was at 78.56 percent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 24 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

