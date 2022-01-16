In fulfilment of a key poll promise made by Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a law that provides 75% reservation in the private sector to locals has come into effect in Haryana .

Elated over the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that it will open new avenues of employment for thousands of youth.

It is a "historic day" for the youth of Haryana, Chautala said in Sirsa.

He said the labour department has also created a dedicated portal where companies in the state will have to reflect the number of vacancies. This will be constantly monitored by the government.

Violation of any provision under this Act will be a punishable offence, he cautioned, adding a helpline number has also be introduced.

In November last year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the Act will be made applicable with effect from 15 January 2022.

Though the government had promised that it will apply for all jobs that offer a gross monthly salary up to ₹50,000, it issued another notification last year specifying that the upper cap had been reduced to ₹30,000.

Chautala, whose JJP party is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, had then said that any new startup which will come up will be exempted from the purview of the Act for a specified period while any new IT company coming up will also get a similar exemption.

He also detailed other provisions of the Act, which, he said, had been brought after due consultations with industry at the state and the national level.

The labour commissioner will be the reviewing authority at the state level if any private employer is aggrieved with the order of the deputy commissioner at the district level, he said, referring to a provision under this law.

Small trade has been exempted under this Act. All works related to agriculture too are exempted under it, Chautala said.

A designated team will be formed so that if any industry faces any issue, that can be immediately clarified, he said.

Chautala said the government will bring a scheme to boost MSMEs, “where we will set up parks at block levels so that local production gets boost and employment is generated".

The state government had last year said the said Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.