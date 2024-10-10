Business News
/ News
/ India
/ Haryana results: Congress to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs
Haryana results: Congress to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs
1 min read
10 Oct 2024, 08:33 PM IST
Livemint
Congress decides to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs as alleged by party candidates in Haryana.
