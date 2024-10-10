Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Haryana results: Congress to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs

Haryana results: Congress to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs

Livemint

Congress decides to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs as alleged by party candidates in Haryana.

Breaking news

Congress decides to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs as alleged by party candidates in Haryana.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.