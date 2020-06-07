With 191 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, Haryana's Covid-19 count has crossed 4,000-mark since the outbreak. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 4,143, according to its health department data.

Of these fresh cases, 78 Covid-19 positive patients were reported in Gurugram and 55 in Faridabad, it said. With the fresh cases, the virus count in Gur, which falls in the national capital region, rose to 1,770. There are 1,395 active cases in the district, the bulletin said.

Along with that, the state has recorded 24 virus-related deaths so far.

There are 2,824 active COVID-19 patients in the state while 1,295 people have recovered from the highly contagious disease.

Meanwhile, India today crossed a grim milestone of recording more than 2.46 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak. It is now fifth worst-hit country by the virus, surpassing that of Spain. Only US, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK have more coronavirus cases than India.

The death toll stood at 6,929. In past 24 hours, 9,971 fresh covid-19 cases and 287 fatalities were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via