Home >News >India >Haryana's COVID-19 death toll rises to over 2,000
The number of active cases in Haryana is 19,413

Haryana's COVID-19 death toll rises to over 2,000

1 min read . 08:23 PM IST PTI

  • Hisar recorded its highest single-day toll at 10
  • The recovery rate is 89.06%

Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported 2,688 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's caseload to 1,95,799, while 27 more deaths pushed the toll to 2,006.

Hisar recorded its highest single-day toll at 10, while four deaths were reported from Rewari district, three each from Gurugram and Panipat, two each from Faridabad and Fatehabad and one each from Jhajjar, Sirsa and Karnal districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a huge spike in COVID-19 cases are Gurugram (797), Faridabad (632), Hisar (210) and Rohtak (125).

The number of active cases in the state is 19,413, while the recovery rate is 89.06 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

