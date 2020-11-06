Haryana's job quota bill will be economically counterproductive

New Delhi: Haryana’s private job reservation bill is a political message but economically it will be counterproductive and dissuade companies from looking at the state as a favored destination.

Industry leaders and economists believe that a 75% quota for locals does not guarantee more job creation. Rather it will impact the allied economy in the industrialized belts, thus harming not just the manufacturing sector, but also retail, IT and housing sectors. Besides, the move will impose a regional supremacy on a prickly issue called employment generation in a state whose industrial belts are fairly cosmopolitan.

“I don’t agree with such a reservation policy," said R.C. Bhargava, chairman of auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. “The CII has made a representation to the state saying that such a move will not make industries competitive, and I agree with CII’s concerns," Bhargava said over a telephone interaction.

“Job reservations is not the way to create jobs," added Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president of staffing and HR firm Teamlease Services.

The move comes at a time Haryana is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the country and according to Centre for Monitoring India Economy, the October unemployment rate in Haryana was a mammoth 27.3% as against the national average of 6.98%. And economists argue that it’s a pure politics than economics that is playing in the mind of the ruling Haryana government.

“This is convenient federalism. For a change, jobs have become a political issue and all states are increasingly becoming conscious about it and more so after the migrants' crisis the country saw during lockdowns. Look at Bihar electoral campaigns, the opposition is holding the ruling coalition responsible for the unemployment and how it has failed to create jobs for migrants. Through this bill the Haryana government is catering to the political constituents and pleasing them, but remember they are also giving an escape clause to the industries on how to avoid such a legislation," added K.R Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.

The Haryana government on 5 November passed a bill in the state assembly providing 75% reservation for local candidates in the state for all the private jobs with pay ceiling of ₹50,000 per month. The bill says it must be done within three months of the bill becoming law or a fine of between ₹25,000 and ₹1,00,000 may be levied. The bill applies to all private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, among others, located in the state.

“It would be unviable. The industrial belts in Haryana, let’s say the Gurgaon-Manesar belt is quite cosmopolitan. It will be tough to choose and pick workers based on domicile identity. It will need efficiency and skill requirements to be lowered, which will ultimately impact companies’ productivity, revenue and competitiveness," Chakraborty added.

Anil Jindal, owner of Balaji Industries, a small and medium enterprise catering to the manufacturing sector in Haryana said the Gurgaon Industrial Association will discuss the issue in details as it will be tough to implement.

“All companies will find it tough to implement this and its outcome will felt across the sectors (including the informal sectors). If migrant workers from UP, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan etc. won’t come what will happen to the housing rentals that local people earn, what will happen to the small restaurants, hotels, retails etc," Jindal added.

Though the bill has a provision that allows companies to hire from outside, if they don’t find suitable candidates, it also makes provision that the authority who will get such proposals from industries will be free to reject such demands and levy fines on industries. In a way, this will give rise of "inspector raj", a system that the central government is systematically dismantling to improve ease of doing business through executive decisions and through the new labour codes.

To be sure, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill will need governor assent for becoming a law and earlier this year, the BJP-JJP government had failed to get governor S.N. Arya's approval to an ordinance promising the same employment reservation. The state legislation may also face hurdle as Centre may not agree as it violates right to equality and establishes regional supremacy on jobs created by both local and multi-national companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via