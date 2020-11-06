Haryana's job quota bill will be economically counterproductive

“This is convenient federalism. For a change, jobs have become a political issue and all states are increasingly becoming conscious about it and more so after the migrants' crisis the country saw during lockdowns. Look at Bihar electoral campaigns, the opposition is holding the ruling coalition responsible for the unemployment and how it has failed to create jobs for migrants. Through this bill the Haryana government is catering to the political constituents and pleasing them, but remember they are also giving an escape clause to the industries on how to avoid such a legislation," added K.R Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.