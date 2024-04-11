Expressing condolences to the grieving families of the deceased children in Haryana's Mahendragarh school bus accident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said, the incident is ‘extremely saddening’ and hoped for speedy recovery of 20 other children injured in the accident

Earlier today, six students of GL Public School were killed and nearly 20 were injured after the bus carrying the children met with an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh. Preliminary reports suggest that the school bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Amit Shah posted in Hindi, “The accident of the school bus in Mahendragarh, Haryana, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased children. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The injured children are being provided assistance by the local administration. I hope for their speedy recovery." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

