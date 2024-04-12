As many as three persons, including school principal and private bus driver, have been arrested in connection Haryana road accident that killed six children in Mahendragarh. The incident took place on Thursday around 8.30 am near Unhani village in Kanina. The bus was ferrying 40 children to the GL Public School.

Six children who lost their lives in the school bus accident have been identified as Yuvraj, Vansh, Satyam, Ricky, Anshu and Yakush. The last rites of deceased kids were performed later in the day. The driver is identified as Dharmender, and school principal Deepti.

Haryana school bus accident: Here are top 10 updates

1) Police said a medical examination revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and he lost control over the bus and rammed into a tree and then overturned, police said.

2) An injured student told media persons that the bus was driver at a high speed due to which Dharmender lost control. “The driver appeared to be drunk," he said.

3) Some students were laying motionless in a pool of blood, while others were crying in pain for help. Some passerby rushed to the spot and pulled the children out of the damaged bus.

4) A class 12 student lodged an FIR against the driver. “The driver ignore the students' request to slow down the vehicle. He allegedly threatened the children," the FIR read.

5) The complainant also stated that there was no helper or any woman official in the bus. An eyewitness said two of the deceased children were from one family, as per PTI reports.

6) The private school was open on Eid and the district education officer has sent a proposal to the state government for cancelling its recognition, said Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta.

7) State Education Minister Seema Trikha, who visited the injured students at hospitals, said a showcause notice has been issued to the private school to explain why it was open on Thursday despite it being a holiday on account of Eid.

8) Transport Minister Aseem Goel said the state government has ordered a probe into the incident. He also directed officials to check the fitness of all school buses.

9) He said the bus was fined recently as it did not have certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities, PTI reported.

10) The education department has also decided to hold a meeting so as to ensure that 'Surakshit School Vahan Policy' for safe transportation of children is enforced strictly.

(With PTI inputs)

