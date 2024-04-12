Haryana school bus accident: 'Drunk driver threatened children when...', reveals FIR | Top 10 updates
Haryana bus accident: he fatal crash occurred near Unhani village in Haryana at around 8.30 am on Thursday. The bus was ferrying 40 children - from primary to secondary classes.
As many as three persons, including school principal and private bus driver, have been arrested in connection Haryana road accident that killed six children in Mahendragarh. The incident took place on Thursday around 8.30 am near Unhani village in Kanina. The bus was ferrying 40 children to the GL Public School.