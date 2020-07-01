The Haryana government today said that all the educational institutions — schools, colleges and universities — in the state will remain closed till July 31, according to the Unlock 2.0 guidelines issues by the Central government.

For the government and private schools, the state government announced summer vacation from July 1 to July 31. However, the teaching and administrative staff were asked to join on July 27.

"From July 27, 2020, the school will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only, and students will not attend schools," Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said.

The Union home ministry will issue necessary guidelines on allowing students to attend schools after reopening as per the circumstances prevailing then, he said.

Meanwhile, in an order issued to vice chancellors of government and private universities, and college principals, the Higher Education Principal Secretary said, “Following Centre's guidelines, the state government has decided that all universities and colleges shall remain closed till July 31."

However, online learning for students will continue.

“The administrative staff in the universities and colleges will be coming as per the usual protocol for completion of administrative works. However, all precautionary measures as notified by the MHA, Government of India, and by the state government shall be adhered to meticulously at the institutional level," said the order.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 14,548. At least 236 coronavirus patients died due to infection in the state.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated