Haryana: Schools, colleges to remain shut till May 31 amid Covid-19 surge

Haryana on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 95 deaths due to COVID-19 that pushed the toll to 4,021,

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to close all colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries and training institutes due to surge in coronavirus cases in the state. All the educational institutes will remain shut till May 31, according to the state government. Moreover, all Anganwadi centers and creches under Women and Child Development Department will also remain closed till May 31.

On Wednesday, Haryana recorded the highest single-day spike of 95 deaths due to Covid-19 that pushed the toll to 4,021, while 12,444 fresh cases took the tally to 4,60,198.

On Tuesday, Haryana had recorded 84 deaths and 11,931 cases, which was the previous biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths and cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state were 88,860. So far, 3,67,317 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 79.82 per cent.

Gurugram logged 2,934 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,602, Sonepat 870, Hisar 1,042, Ambala 350, Karnal 760, Panipat 668, Rohtak 236, Rewari 138, Panchkula 520, Kurukshetra 202, Yamunanagar 298, Sirsa 430, Mahendergarh 195, Bhiwani 453, Jhajjar 243, Palwal 114, Fatehabad 264, Kaithal 137, Jind 850, Nuh 91, and Charkhi Dadri 47.

