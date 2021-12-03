Haryana: Schools in these districts adjoining Delhi to shut down amid pollution

CHANDIGARH : The Haryana Government on Friday directed all schools in the four districts adjoining Delhi to shut down until further orders with immediate effect.

The authorities delivered the instructions in the wake of “deteriorating air quality" in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar will remain shut until further orders following the government's order on measures to manage air quality in NCR districts of Haryana.

The order, issued by the additional chief secretary of Haryana's Environment and Climate Change Department dated December 2, has also completely banned construction activities, except "non-polluting activities" such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry, besides those exclusively permitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas.

These curbs shall be strictly implemented in all 14 NCR districts of Haryana until further orders, it said.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, gave a 24 hour ultimatum to centre, Delhi and other neighbouring states to take action to control pollution in the National Capital Region.

All schools in Delhi have been closed from today, 3 December till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.