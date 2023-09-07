The Haryana government has declared a holiday in all schools and educational institutions today, September 7, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The announcement comes after Wednesday, September 6, was declared a holiday in schools but the date was revised later.

The announcement on revised holiday was announced by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary in the Government of Haryana through an official notification. The notification mentioned a holiday for all boards, departments, educational and other institutions on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“It is hereby notified that Thursday, September 7 shall be observed as Gazetted Holiday in the Departments/ Boards/ Corporations, Educational and other Institutions under the Haryana Government on account of festival 'Janmashtami' instead of Wednesday, September 6," the notification read.

Meanwhile in Delhi, in view of the G20 summit, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10 but asked the Education Department employees to remain in the city these four days to meet any need for manpower during the event.

"...public holiday (has been declared) in Delhi-NCR... (from) September 8 to September 10 on account of G20 Summit and prior to that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami," the government circular mentioned.

It added that all staff of the education department should remain in the city in view of the magnitude of the event. "Keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the possible need of manpower for any deployment, it has been decided that all the staff members of the Education Department ... remain in the city," the circular said.

With G20 Summit around the corner, adequate security arrangements have been made in and around major temples in the national capital for Janmashtami celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

An advisory has been announced for a hassle-free visit to the temples and restrictions will be in place around Laxminarayan Mandir.

“No vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Marg from Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road -- Mandir Marg T-point and vice-versa," the advisory stated.

