Haryana schools, institutions closed today as govt announces Janmashtami holiday1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Haryana declares holiday on September 7 for Krishna Janmashtami. Delhi schools closed from September 7 to 10 for G20 Summit.
The Haryana government has declared a holiday in all schools and educational institutions today, September 7, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The announcement comes after Wednesday, September 6, was declared a holiday in schools but the date was revised later.
