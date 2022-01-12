In view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided that the schools will remain closed till January 26.

Only 50 percent of the teachers to physically attend schools on the basis of the roster prepared by the head of the school from January 12.

The state recorded 5,746 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while a fatality each was reported from Ambala, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts. Total 10,080 people have died in the state so far.

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections today, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510, which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, the Health Ministry data showed.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile, amid a rapid rise in Covid cases, the Haryana government on Tuesday banned strike by healthcare workers for six months. State health minister Anil Vij said that the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) has been implemented in Haryana.

“Now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of corona," the minister said.

