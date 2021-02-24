Haryana schools to reopen for classes 1 and 2 from 1 March

Haryana schools to reopen for classes 1 and 2 from 1 March1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 07:26 PM IST
The Harayana government has decided to reopen schools in the state for students of classes 1 and 2 from 1 March, according to an ANI report.
Schools in Haryana also resumed for the students of classes 3 to 5 today, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education earlier.
The department had issued orders for the reopening of government and private primary schools in the state after they were closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It said the schools in the state can function from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm.
Haryana is one of the 19 states that have not reported any coronavirus-related death in a span of 24 hours.
Haryana had recorded 3,042 Covid-19 deaths till February 21.
The moving 7-day average of new infections in Haryana has been on a consistent decline from around 2,500 cases on November 24 to 121 on February 21. Due to the recovery rate of above 98.5% and decline in daily numbers of new cases, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana has also witnessed a stabilising trend since January 4 this year.
