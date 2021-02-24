Haryana schools to reopen for classes 1 and 2 from 1 March

The moving 7-day average of new infections in Haryana has been on a consistent decline from around 2,500 cases on November 24 to 121 on February 21. Due to the recovery rate of above 98.5% and decline in daily numbers of new cases, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana has also witnessed a stabilising trend since January 4 this year.

