Haryana schools to reopen for classes 10,11 and 12 from 1 Feb. Details here

Haryana on Monday started the week to see surge in recovery and sharp declines in the new Covid cases during the day.
The state registered 6,007 new cases and 17 deaths on Monday.
On Sunday, the state registered 7516 new Covid cases and 12 Covid related deaths in twenty four hours. The state also recorded 63 new Omicron cases.
Earlier the education minister had hinted at the fact that the state has been planning to open open schools at 33% capacity on different days.
On 20 January, Private School Welfare Association (PSWA) announced that they will launch a campaign to reopen schools. The association opined that the decision to keep schools shut when all other activities are going on as usual is irrational.
The Haryana government had decided to keep schools shut for physical or offline classes till 26 January as the state had been registering a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.
Earlier that state had allowed offline classes for standard 6-12, but shut that down amid rising Covid cases in the country fueled by the new variant Omicron. Schools in Haryana were earlier set to re=open in 1 December 2021.
The state has also extended coronavirus-related restrictions in the state till 28 January to stop the rise of infections, but allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50% capacity while liquor vends can now open till 10 pm.
