"It has been decided that students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend their government or private schools from December 14 for three hours daily -- between 10 AM to 1 PM," the circular read.
Classes for senior schoolchildren, including grades 9 and 11, will commence from 21 December, it added.
The Haryana government also said that the students will have to produce medical certificates not older than 72 hours to attend classes.
This comes as 26 more people succumbed to the Covid-19 virus in Haryana, taking the total death toll to 2,650 on Wednesday, while 1,400 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,48,079.
The new fatalities included eight from Faridabad, five from Hisar and three each from Gurugram and Jhajjar, the state health department's daily bulletin said.
Among the districts which reported a big spike in new coronavirus cases included Gurugram (436) and Faridabad (218).
Haryana has an active coronavirus case count of 11,733 and a recovery rate of 94.20%, according to the bulletin.