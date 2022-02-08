Haryana: Schools to reopen from classes 1 to 9 from 10 Feb. Details here

Prior to this, the govt had allowed universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12) to reopen from 1 Feb

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Students of classes 1 to 9 will return to school across Haryana from 10 February, as per a new order issued on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. However, it said that the online mode of education will also continue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students of classes 1 to 9 will return to school across Haryana from 10 February, as per a new order issued on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. However, it said that the online mode of education will also continue.

All educational institutions were shut in Haryana on 10 January following a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

All educational institutions were shut in Haryana on 10 January following a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In compliance with the gradual reopening plan, the state government had allowed universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12), polytechnics, industrial training institutes, coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes – both government and private – to reopen from 1 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In compliance with the gradual reopening plan, the state government had allowed universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12), polytechnics, industrial training institutes, coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes – both government and private – to reopen from 1 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Concerned institutions may advise all the students of age group more than 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination (against Covid), while attending physical classes," it said.

"Concerned institutions may advise all the students of age group more than 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination (against Covid), while attending physical classes," it said.

It had also allowed cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50% seating capacity.

It had also allowed cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50% seating capacity.

On 28 January, the government directed all offices, including the private ones, to function at full capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 28 January, the government directed all offices, including the private ones, to function at full capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions were directed to reopen with 50% capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions were directed to reopen with 50% capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Gatherings of more than 100 persons were also allowed with the prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Gatherings of more than 100 persons were also allowed with the prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Earlier on 10 January, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 10 January, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To check the spread of the infection, the state government had also restricted people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting 1 January.

To check the spread of the infection, the state government had also restricted people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting 1 January.

Covid situation in state

Covid situation in state

Haryana on Monday reported 1,231 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, pushing the state's infection count to 9,66,094 and toll to 10,416. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana on Monday reported 1,231 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, pushing the state's infection count to 9,66,094 and toll to 10,416. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gurugram district reported 478 fresh cases while 126 and 114 infections were from Yamunanagar and Faridabad, respectively.

Gurugram district reported 478 fresh cases while 126 and 114 infections were from Yamunanagar and Faridabad, respectively.

Seven people died in Sonipat and three in Hisar districts.

Seven people died in Sonipat and three in Hisar districts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}