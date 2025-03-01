In a shocking incident, a body of Congress worker Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand in Rohtak district of Haryana on Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim was a resident of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak. The suitcase was spotted by some passersby, who informed the police. The police have registered a case and an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed deep shock over the woman's death in Rohtak.

“The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members,” said Hodda in a post on X.

Stating that the murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking, Hodda said, "This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state. There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder, and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits..."

Earlier, in a statement, Hooda said that if any such incident occurs against women, the government and the entire law and order system should take exemplary action so that in the future, anyone with criminal tendencies will think a thousand times before committing such an act.

Haryana Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra also reacted to the incident and said that he has been informed that a body was found.

“The body is of our worker Himani Narwal...This is extremely sad and shocking. An STI should be formed in this matter, and strict action should be taken against the accused,” Batra told ANI.

Paying tribute and express my condolences to the family members. Batra said that she was a very active worker of the party.

MP news: Woman abducted, gang-raped in Shivpuri A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

The police have arrested both the accused involved in the assault that occurred in the wee hours of Friday in the Bairad police station area, around 50 km from the district headquarters, station house officer Shiv Singh Yadav told PTI.

He said the woman had stepped out of her house around 1 am to relieve herself when one of the men abducted her and took her to the other accused's place nearby.

The duo allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, the official said.

He said the woman managed to return home and narrated her ordeal to her family members.