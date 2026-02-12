Haryana shocker: Woman killed as drunk cop ploughs into e-rickshaw, runs over her

A 24-year-old woman died after a car, allegedly being driver by a police head constable in Ambala Cantonment, ploughed into an e-rickshaw in which she was travelling. The constable, who was allgedly driving the car at a very high speed rammed into the three wheeler, throwing the woman onto the road and then ran over her, a police officer told PTI.

The incident took place on Wednesday, February 11, evening near the Kali Paltan Bridge in Ambala Cantonment. The deceased was identified as Nikita Bajaj, he said. Nikita was being accompanied by her brother. The duo had arrived in Ambala by train from Delhi for a family function.

As they were travelling, a Honda City allegedly being driven by the constable hit it from behind. The rickshaw got out of control, throwing Nikita onto the road. As she fell, the cop also ran over her. She was taken to Civil Hospital in Ambala City where she was declared brought dead.

Speaking to reporters, Dr DD Pandey, Civil Hospital, Ambala, said, "We received the body of a 25-year-old girl at around 9:30 PM last night. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary. The police are conducting an investigation."

The cop was posted at Lalkurti Police Station.

E-rickshaw driver Ravinder Singh said he had picked up four passengers from the bus terminus and was on his way to Ambala City when a car hit his vehicle from behind. He said, “The car was being driven by a policeman at high speed. As a result of the impact, the woman fell on the road, and the car being driven by the policeman ran over her.”

The cop was then caught by some locals and handed over to the police.

Family members of the deceased and several witnesses claimed the officer was intoxicated when the incident occurred, and alleged that attempts were being made to protect him from accountability.

Ravinder Singh, an eyewitness, told ANI: “I was coming from Ambala Cantt with four passengers in the e-rickshaw... A speeding car driven by a police officer hit our e-rickshaw, and a girl fell from it. After that, the police officer ran over the girl. When she was brought to the hospital, she was declared dead. The police officer was drunk.”

Mayank, Nikita's bother alleged that the police officer was intoxicated. “My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nitika, and she works in Gurugram... A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister,” he said.

Nikita's father, Jaspal Bajaj, demanded strict legal action and a fair probe, alleging negligence on the part of the accused.

Tension prevailed at the hospital's trauma centre till late at night as relatives and others staged a protest, demanding that the medical examination of the accused be conducted in the presence of the media. Additional police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.