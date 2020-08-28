As the Covid-19 cases in the state have been rising in the past few days, Haryana government issued a fresh circular about opening of shops and malls during the week days.

Now, in order to contain the virus spread, the state government issued a fresh notification where it stated that all shopping complexes and malls will be closed in all urban areas including Gurugram on Monday and Tuesday next week, except those dealing with essential goods and services.

However, there is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday, it added.

Last week, the state government had ordered all offices and shops to be shut on every Saturday and Sunday.

“All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19," Haryana health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet earlier.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Thursday reported a spike of 1,293 COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the coronavirus, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll in the state now stands at 646, while the total number of cases is 59,298, it said.

Of the 12 fatalities, Rewari, Panchkula and Kurukshetra reported two deaths each, while one person each died in Nuh, Jhajjar, Karnal, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Gurugram (141), Sonipat (123), Faridabad (96), Panchkula (94), Yamunanagar (84), Panipat (79), Rewari (75), Ambala (71) and Hisar (61), it said.

The active cases in the state stand at 9,962 while 48,690 people have been discharged after recovery from COVID-19.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via