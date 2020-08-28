Subscribe
Home >News >India >Haryana: Shopping malls to be shut on Monday and Tuesday in Gurugram, other cities as Covid-19 cases surge
A health worker collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 Real Time- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, at Shivaji Park in Gurugram

Haryana: Shopping malls to be shut on Monday and Tuesday in Gurugram, other cities as Covid-19 cases surge

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • There is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday, the state government adds
  • Haryana on Thursday reported a spike of 1,293 COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the coronavirus

As the Covid-19 cases in the state have been rising in the past few days, Haryana government issued a fresh circular about opening of shops and malls during the week days.

Now, in order to contain the virus spread, the state government issued a fresh notification where it stated that all shopping complexes and malls will be closed in all urban areas including Gurugram on Monday and Tuesday next week, except those dealing with essential goods and services.

However, there is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday, it added.

Last week, the state government had ordered all offices and shops to be shut on every Saturday and Sunday.

“All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19," Haryana health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet earlier.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Thursday reported a spike of 1,293 COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the coronavirus, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll in the state now stands at 646, while the total number of cases is 59,298, it said.

Of the 12 fatalities, Rewari, Panchkula and Kurukshetra reported two deaths each, while one person each died in Nuh, Jhajjar, Karnal, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Gurugram (141), Sonipat (123), Faridabad (96), Panchkula (94), Yamunanagar (84), Panipat (79), Rewari (75), Ambala (71) and Hisar (61), it said.

The active cases in the state stand at 9,962 while 48,690 people have been discharged after recovery from COVID-19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated