The state authorities on Saturday had ordered the closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad, and three other districts from January 2 to 12.
The state recorded 552 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 7,74,340, according to a health department bulletin.
Of the fresh infections, 298 were reported from Gurugram alone. The district, which falls under the National Capital Region, has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for over a week now.
Faridabad reported 107 fresh cases, Ambala 32 and Panchkula 26, the bulletin stated.