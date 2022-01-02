OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Haryana shuts colleges, universities amid Omicron spike
Haryana government has ordered closure of all universities and collges till 12 January amid spike in coronavirus cases, according to an official statement.

However, the staff will attend colleges and universities as usual and online classes will take place regularly, Haryana higher education department said on Sunday.

The state authorities on Saturday had ordered the closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad, and three other districts from January 2 to 12.

The state recorded 552 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 7,74,340, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh infections, 298 were reported from Gurugram alone. The district, which falls under the National Capital Region, has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for over a week now.

Faridabad reported 107 fresh cases, Ambala 32 and Panchkula 26, the bulletin stated.

No fresh case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus or death due to the infection was reported in Haryana.

